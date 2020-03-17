Court News : Man charged with GBH on woman released on bail

Contact
A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on a female.
Paul Magill, 52, with an address in Hickwald Village in Norfolk in England appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrates Court.
He faced one charge of causing grievous bodily harm to a female on June 10 last year. It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
Magill said he did not wish to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.
He was returned for trial to Derry Crown sitting on April 21 and released on bail on condition he has no contact with the alleged injured party and does not enter certain parts of Derry.
