Coronavirus update: Derry medical practice assures patients it is still open after false internet rumours

Contact
Aberfoyle Medical is still open.
A doctor at a Derry medical practice has reassured patients it is still open.
Aberfoyle Medical Practice has closed its doors and is asking patients to ring in be assessed by phone due to the risk of Covid-19.
"Patients with routine and urgent medical concerns will be triaged by telephone prior to being offered a consultation with a doctor," said Dr Neil McKeon.
"Doctors will only see patients as needed after telephone assessments and all social worker, physio and mental health appointments will be carried out as telephone consultations.
"Patients with appointments for the treatment room will be contacted before their appointment and if they are flu like symptom free will be seen.
"We are asking patients not to attend unless they have been told to by their GP."
Dr McKeon continued: "If you require a prescription please order online or place requests in the box provided outside our front door, all medication reviews are now suspended until further notice.
"We would ask people to please nominate a pharmacy to collect it on their behalf so they don't have to visit the pharmacy."
For more information please visit www.aberfoylemedical.com which will be updated daily.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.