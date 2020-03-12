'Solution' found to problem of illegal dumping in the city centre

An area of Derry's city centre which has been plagued by illegal dumping has been cleaned up again.



The alleyway at William Street has been as an 'eyesore' in the city centre because large bags of waste are regularly dumped there.



Despite regular clean-ups and appeals for those responsible to stop, the dumping continues to be a problem.



Welcoming the latest clean-up, SDLP Councillor John Boyle said he believed that 'a solution' has been found.



“The alleyway located off lower William Street has been a constant problem with unthoughtful fly tippers.



“It has become a notorious illegal dumping hotspot.



“The alley has been cleaned a number of times by the council, even though it is private land and it’s not the council's responsibility to clean. The efforts to maintain it have come at a cost to ratepayers. I am pleased that it has been cleared once again.



“Having spoken to local traders it is my belief that a suitable solution has been devised, with the co-operation of local traders, to tackle the problem and will be in place in a matter of weeks.”