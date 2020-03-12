Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

'Solution' found to problem of illegal dumping in the city centre

An area of Derry's city centre which has been plagued by illegal dumping has been cleaned up again.

'Solution' found to problem of illegal dumping in the city centre

The William Street alleyway has again been cleaned after the latest dumping of waste.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

An area of Derry's city centre which has been plagued by illegal dumping has been cleaned up again.

The alleyway at William Street has been as an 'eyesore' in the city centre because large bags of waste are regularly dumped there.

Despite regular clean-ups and appeals for those responsible to stop, the dumping continues to be a problem.

Welcoming the latest clean-up, SDLP Councillor John Boyle said he believed that 'a solution' has been found.

“The alleyway located off lower William Street has been a constant problem with unthoughtful fly tippers.

“It has become a notorious illegal dumping hotspot.

“The alley has been cleaned a number of times by the council, even though it is private land and it’s not the council's responsibility to clean. The efforts to maintain it have come at a cost to ratepayers. I am pleased that it has been cleared once again.

“Having spoken to local traders it is my belief that a suitable solution has been devised, with the co-operation of local traders, to tackle the problem and will be in place in a matter of weeks.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie