Court News : Man climbed out on to roof

A man who climbed out onto a roof and threatened to jump has admitted obstructing police when he appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court.



Daniel Walsh, 28, of the Old Fort in the Strathfoyle area of the city, admitted the charge that occurred on August 3.



The court was told that police were called to an address and the reporting party said the defendant had come in drunk and started arguing with her.



When police arrived Walsh locked himself in a bedroom with his three year old child.



He then climbed out a skylight and threatened to jump. Eventually Walsh climbed back in.



The defendant represented himself and he had nothing to say apart from the fact he was 'very drunk'.



Walsh was fined £150.