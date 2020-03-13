Court News : Youth ordered to wear tag

A 15-year-old youth was arrested in breach of his curfew after being found in the city centre at 2am, Derry Magistrates Court heard this week.



The youth, who cannot be named due to his age, was charged with being disorderly in Foyle Road and Foyle Embankment on Thursday last, March 5.



He was also charged with resisting police and possessing a class B drug on the same date.Bail was not opposed but the connecting officer asked that the youth be tagged as he was arrested at 2.00am in breach of his curfew.



The youth was bailed on condition he wear a tag and observe a curfew from 8.00pm until 7.00am. He will appear again on April 7.