Derry volunteers recognised for 70 years service to cancer charity charity

Four local volunteers with Cancer Research UK have been recognised for their 75 years service with the charity.



Joy Coskery and Jim Kay recently celebrated 20 years loyal volunteering at the Cancer charity's Ferryquay Street shop while Mary Colhoun and Sarah Saunders celebrated 15 years faithful volunteering.



In bestowing the awards, Jo Mewett, head of retail operations for Cancer Research, expressed his 'sincere thanks' for their years of 'outstanding' service to the cause.



Addressing the recipients, Mr Mewett added: “Cancer Research shops simply could not operate without the support of volunteers.



Thanks to you, our scientists, doctors and nurses can continue to develop new, kinder treatments and find unique ways to prevent and cure cancers. If we all work together, we will make faster progress against this devastating disease and will beat cancer. We receive no Government funding for our vital research, so we rely on the support of every person and every pound.



“With the continued help of supporters like you we can achieve our vision to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.



Once again the staff and management of the shop extend their heartfelt thanks to the generosity of the general public for their continuing patronage, without which the shop would not survive.”