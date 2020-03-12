New app created to tackle child obesity

A new app is to be created to help childhood obesity in Derry.



Creggan’s Old Library Trust Healthy Living Centre has been awarded £150,000 by the STOP Consortium to fund an innovative new project aimed at tackling childhood obesity in the Creggan community.



The Old Library Trust has chosen Derry-based health tech innovation company Elemental to enhance the success of their existing SWEET project, a family-centred obesity prevention and management programme.



They will also build and deliver a new app that educates parents on healthier lifestyles for children and instantly creates connections to services and programmes within the community.



George McGowan, Project Director, OLT, said: “We’re really excited about working with Elemental on this project and combining all the best bits of two already established models.



“The SWEET programme has been a huge success to date, thanks to financial support by the Public Health Agency, and the Elemental platform is already leading the way as an innovative solution designed to reduce health inequalities.”



Research shows that there is a correlation between deprivation and obesity, with higher levels of childhood obesity occurring in low income areas .



Studies also show that children aged five and up from the poorest income groups are twice as likely to be obese compared to their more advantaged counterparts.



Serena Terry from Elemental said they were pleased to be part of the project.



“This is a really exciting project for us that has huge transferable potential.



“Elemental’s roots are firmly embedded in the communities that benefit from our social prescribing technology, so to get the opportunity to combine the capabilities of our platform with the success of the SWEET programme and create an innovative new app is an incredible opportunity for us.”