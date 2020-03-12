Court News : 13-year-old shouted 'up the hoods' at police in Derry

A 13-year-old youth has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting police on March 5.

A police officer told the court on Monday that police were concerned for the youth's safety due to his behaviour.



He said that on March 5 police received a report of anti-social behaviour by a group of youths and spoke to the defendant in the vicinity of the Victoria Market car park in the city centre.



The youth was abusive towards police and shouted 'up the hoods' before running out into the middle of the road forcing drivers to brake to avoid hitting him.



The officer opposed bail due to the fact the youth was a danger to himself.



Defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, said it was 'very concerning' especially to his mother.



District Judge Ted Magill said he had not been persuaded the youth was a danger of causing serious injury to himself but he was a danger to himself.



He released him on bail to appear again at the local court on April 2.