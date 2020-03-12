Court News : Dublin man warned to stay out of County Derry

Contact
Derry courthouse at Bishop Street.
A man with an address in Dublin has been released on bail on condition he does not enter County Derry.
Simon Foley, 49, of St Columb Road, Greenhouse in Dublin, appeared at Derry Magistrates Court on Monday charged with two counts of attempting to choke a female on March 7.
He was also charged with three counts of criminal damage to a windscreen, a laptop and an iPhone on the same date.
Fey was also charged with assaulting the same female on the same date.
Bail was not opposed and Foley was released on condition that the court received a £400 cash surety, he stays out of County Derry, only entering for court or appointments approved by the PSNI and also that he has no contact with the alleged injured party.
Foley will appear again on April 2.
