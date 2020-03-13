Park allotment spring clean

Members of the public ar e invited to join in a spring clean in Park village in the Faughan Valley this Saturday, March 14.



Woodland Trust will be sprucing up the allotments and the community tree nursery on the day.



Those taking part will get the chance to plant seeds, tidy up and take home their own tree sapling from the nursery.



Volunteers will also get the chance to bring home their own eco-wildflower pot.



Bronagh Gallagher, project officer for Woodland Trust at Faughan Valley, said the event was ideal for everyone, including families.



She added: “What better way to teach your children to be aware of their environment and get green fingers!



“This will be a fun event and anyone can join in and get hands-on. We will be doing all sorts of activities on the day including planting seeds and transplanting seedlings – we are even giving away free tree saplings from the nursery.”



To join in the community event, email bronaghgallagher@woodlandtrust.org.uk to book your place.