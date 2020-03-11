Burnt-out city centre building to be demolished in the near future

Contact
The derelict building at Bishop Street is to be demolished and replaced with a family justice centre.
The burnt-out remains of the former Poundstretchers store in Derry's city centre is to be demolished.
The Bishop Street store was destroyed in a fire in 2014 but has lain empty since and has become an eyesore in the area.
However, it is to be demolished after planning permission was granted for a new family justice centre to be built on the site.
Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee last week approved a request to demolish the building.
The family justice centre for Foyle Women’s Aid will consist of a reception, offices, family rooms, ancillary facilities and a public drop-in centre cafe at ground floor level with supported housing units in a separate associated block to the rear at 7-9 Bishop Street.
The council committee heard that the proposed development comprises of a social enterprise café and shared justice centre that occupies the three floors of the building, which fronts onto Bishop Street and has nine supported living units, which are located on a new build block to the rear of the proposed Justice Centre/café.
The new build bloc will be a three story building that will include a family room space with covered open space for children along with nine apartment.
The block will be attached to the Justice Centre through a glazed covered atrium on the ground floor.
