Court News : Derry men to face trial on series of drugs offences

Three men have been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of drug charges.



Anthony Feeney, 32, from Drumleck Drive, Jordan Kavanagh, 23, from Top of the Hill, and Steven Cooke, 31, of Castleview Park, all in Derry, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local magistrates court on Thursday.



Feeney faced two charged of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis on dates between October 1, 2018 and March 7, 2019.



Kavanagh was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis on dates between December 1, 2018 and March 7, 2019 and he also faced a charge of obstructing a person in the search for drugs on March 7.



Cooke was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine on a date between January 1, 2017 and March 7, 2019 and possessing a class C drug on March 7, 2019.



All three were returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on April 2.



The three men were all released on bail.