Irish government should 'take the lead'

A Derry community worker has urged the Irish government to 'take the lead' in developing a cross-border university in the north west.



Conal McFeely is part of the Derry University Group which is campaigning for an independent university to be created in Derry and Donegal.



Mr McFeely said: “Sixty years ago this month, the Foyle MP Eddie McAteer stood up in Stormont and began what has turned out to be one of the longest campaigns in modern Irish history.



“It must end now – with the delivery of a cross-border university here in the North West, which will stimulate economic recovery, promote equality and ensure our young people’s rights are fully protected within Europe after Brexit.



‘The Irish government has already indicated that it will support such a move under the North-South Ministerial Council. And given that Stormont has already indicated that it cannot and will not finance the expansion promised to Derry, Dublin must immediately take the lead.



Derry University Group co-founder Garbhan Downey is running in the upcoming Seanad Éireann elections.