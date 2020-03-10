Plans approved for Daisyfield

Contact
Plans for a new sports centre in the Brandywell area of Derry have been given planning permission.
Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee last week approved plans to redevelop Daisyfield pitches and build a new Brandywell Sports Centre and Changing Pavillion at Foyle Road.
The application, which was submitted by the council, will see the replacement of the existing pitches with natural grass pitch and a floodlit 3G synthetic pitch redevelopment of the pitches.
It will include the erection of two single storey buildings comprising of a sports centre and changing pavilion.
The proposed sports centre facility will house Oakleaf Boxing Club and Over the Hill Snooker Club while the proposed changing pavilion will accommodate Ballymoor football club.
Members heard how the proposed grass pitch will replace the existing natural turf pitch and will be 100m x 55m, while the proposed synthetic 7-aside 3G football pitch will be enclosed by a 2.7m high security fence.
