Court News : Derry man admits removing a tag was 'very stupid thing'

Derry Magistrates Court has heard how a local man removed his tag in what a solicitor described as 'a very stupid thing to do'.



Sean McElhinney, 23, of Glendale Road in Derry, admitted the theft of the tag valued at £150 on December 27.



The court heard on Thursday that police were informed by G4S that the defendant had removed his tag.



When police spoke to McElhinney, he admitted having removed his tag and disposing of it.



McElhinney was sentenced at the hearing to one month in prison.