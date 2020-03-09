Volunteers needed in Derry

Contact
Charity Action on Hearing Loss is appealing for volunteers to help at a new support session for NHS hearing aid users in Derry.
The charity needs hearing aid maintenance volunteers who can help provide new batteries, clean and retube ear moulds.
There will be sessions each month in three city locations.
The next will be in Old Bridge House, Glendermott Road, on March 11 from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.
A further session will be held in Great James Street Health Centre on March 17 from 2pm to 4pm.
And finally in the Resource Centre, Carnhill. There the sessions are held every third Thursday in the month and the next will be on March 19 from 11am to 12.30pm.
