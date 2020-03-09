Court News : Woman was carrying a knife in Derry's city centre

Contact
A woman who became 'agitated' when dealing with police was found to have a knife in her possession, the local court has been told.
Martina Sweeney, 41, of Meadowview Crescent admitted a series of public order offences and possessing a knife on August 2, 2019. Derry Magistrates Court heard on Friday that police were investigating suspicious activity in the city centre and approached Sweeney.
She became 'loud and agitated' and began abusing police telling them to 'f--k off'.
When police searched Sweeney, they found a knife in her top and despite Sweeney claiming the knife was new it appeared to have been used.
Defence counsel, Stephen Chapman, said his client accepted responsibility for her actions. She received a two month sentence suspended for 12 months.
