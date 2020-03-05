Ballymagroarty shooting condemned by Policing and Community Partnership

The Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Councillor Sandra Duffy, has condemned last night’s shooting in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.

Speaking after the incident, Councillor Duffy stated: "Attacks like these are not acceptable in our society and must be condemned by all of us. The people of this city are shocked and disgusted at these continued attacks.

“Shooting indiscriminately into a house at 9pm in a built up residential area is a despicable act. There is absolutely no justification for these shootings. It is clear that the criminal gangs responsible for these attacks have absolutely no concern for people living here.

“Their only aim is to try to exert some sort of coercive control over these areas. My thoughts are with the people living in the area who have witnessed another terrible attack. I would urge anyone with information on this shooting to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers immediately.”