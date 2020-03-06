Walled City Market on this weekend

Contact
Derry's popular Walled City Market will be held this Saturday in Guildhall Square.
Discover unique handcrafted products and delicious specialty foods at our bustling Walled City Market on the first Saturday of the month.
From jams, chutneys, fresh breads and meats to beautiful paintings and knitwear, the family-friendly event in the Guildhall Square - recently nominated for the Travel & Tourism Awards’ European Awards Programme - is a great way to stock up on gifts and one-of-a-kind items.
The council markets are also an excellent opportunity for local traders to showcase their produce and products in the heart of Derry and Strabane.
In 2017, the council joined the Real Deal initiative to promote only legal sellers and goods at its markets, and prevent members of the public receiving fake goods. The campaign aims to ensure markets are free of counterfeit and other illegal goods.
For 2020 Walled City Market and Strabane Market dates, or if you are a local trader who would like to get involved, visit www.derrystrabane.com/markets or follow us on social media at @whatsonderrystrabane or @WhatsonDS.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The Benyounes String Quartet will perform a luncthime recital in the Great Hall at Magee on Saturday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.