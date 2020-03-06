Walled City Market on this weekend

Derry's popular Walled City Market will be held this Saturday in Guildhall Square.



Discover unique handcrafted products and delicious specialty foods at our bustling Walled City Market on the first Saturday of the month.



From jams, chutneys, fresh breads and meats to beautiful paintings and knitwear, the family-friendly event in the Guildhall Square - recently nominated for the Travel & Tourism Awards’ European Awards Programme - is a great way to stock up on gifts and one-of-a-kind items.



The council markets are also an excellent opportunity for local traders to showcase their produce and products in the heart of Derry and Strabane.



In 2017, the council joined the Real Deal initiative to promote only legal sellers and goods at its markets, and prevent members of the public receiving fake goods. The campaign aims to ensure markets are free of counterfeit and other illegal goods.



For 2020 Walled City Market and Strabane Market dates, or if you are a local trader who would like to get involved