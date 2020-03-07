Court News : Fire leads to drugs discovery

A fire at a house in the Waterwide area of the city led to the discovery of materials for the cultivation of cannabis, Derry Magistrates Court heard this week.



Shane Brolly, 44, of Pelham Road, admitted a charge of cultivating cannabis on August 19 last year.



The court was told that suspicions were aroused following a fire at the property in the attic.



The case was adjourned until April 17 for a pre-sentence report.