Increase in calls to Foyle Childline

There has been an increase in the number of children and young people contacting the Derry office of Childline.



In 2018/19, Childline delivered 461 counselling sessions to children from Northern Ireland – an increase of 32% from 349 in 2015/16.



Across its UK bases, in 2018/19 Childline delivered 24,447 counselling sessions to young people plagued by a sense of despair, a three-year increase of a quarter (25%).



Childline’s base in Belfast delivered 2,765 of those counselling sessions to children across the UK in 2018/19, while the service’s base in Foyle delivered 3