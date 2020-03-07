Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

IT support event at Derry's Central Library

Derry's Central Library will host sessions next month to help people improve their IT skills.

IT support event at Derry's Central Library

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Derry's Central Library will host sessions next month to help people improve their IT skills.

Business volunteers will be poised on Thursday, April 23, at keyboards in libraries across the country, ready to provide free IT taster sessions to anyone who wants to get online for the first time, or those wishing to improve their digital knowledge and skills.

The sessions will help people get to grips with the Internet in general, including how to use search engines, websites, email and social media on desktop computers, tablets and smartphones.

This skills development initiative is organised by Business in the Community Northern Ireland (BITCNI) in partnership with the Department of Finance, and supported by Libraries NI.

To book your place, contact the local library or call the Libraries NI customer services line on 0345 4504 580.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie