IT support event at Derry's Central Library

Derry's Central Library will host sessions next month to help people improve their IT skills.



Business volunteers will be poised on Thursday, April 23, at keyboards in libraries across the country, ready to provide free IT taster sessions to anyone who wants to get online for the first time, or those wishing to improve their digital knowledge and skills.



The sessions will help people get to grips with the Internet in general, including how to use search engines, websites, email and social media on desktop computers, tablets and smartphones.



This skills development initiative is organised by Business in the Community Northern Ireland (BITCNI) in partnership with the Department of Finance, and supported by Libraries NI.



To book your place, contact the local library or call the Libraries NI customer services line on 0345 4504 580.