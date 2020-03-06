Technology firm to create 15 jobs in Derry

A Republic of Ireland-based technology company is to create 15 new jobs in Derry.

Deviere is to set up a software development centre at Ebrington Square in the Waterside area of the city.



It says its first centre in the North will provide easier access to the British market post-Brexit.



The news has been welcomed by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council.



Councillor Michaela Boyle said: “It’s very timely that the announcement was made as we open Enterprise Week which is a celebration of the exceptional talent base the city and district have to offer and the fantastic support that’s available to companies who choose to invest here.



“Innovation is the key theme this week, and Deveire is a company with strong innovation aspirations in keeping with the direction we want to take the North West in establishing the region as an attractive location for technology companies.



“The move will be a fantastic boost to the local economy and I look forward to seeing the arrival of this new centre and all it has to offer.”



Established over 10 years ago, Deveire specialises in building web solutions for enterprises and large organisations looking to use the latest technologies for their digital presence.



Invest NI is offering the company £97,500 to support the creation of the new jobs.



Steve Harper, executive director of international business, Invest Northern Ireland, said: “With our support for 15 new jobs, the company will be able to build upon its innovative ambitions and expand in new markets.



“The new centre will also create economic benefit for the local economy, with £582,000 of additional annual salaries.”



Cathal Murtagh, chief operating officer of Deveire, said: “Our software development centre will focus on advanced computing and innovative technical approaches, to build next generation application solutions. It will have a strong focus on culture and people, through our working environment, but this will also be a key objective of our software solutions.”



He concluded: “Our aim is to create software that meets the users’ needs to allow for seamless experiences that are personal to a user, allowing people to reach their full potential.”