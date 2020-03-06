Contact

Replacement window scheme confirmed for Ballymagroarty

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) has confirmed Ballymagroarty is to get a window replacement scheme.

The announcement has been welcomed by Mark H Durkan, SDLP MLA for Foyle and Mickey Cooper, Sinn Fein councillor for the area.

Mr Durkan said:: “This will be welcome news for many Ballmagroarty NIHE tenants, as my constituency office had been inundated with queries and concerns about the poor conditions of existing windows in this area.

“The need for such a scheme has been glaringly apparent with many windows in these homes losing a great deal of heat and experiencing rot.

“This essential replacement scheme for the entire area of Ballymagroarty is a long time coming but I’m glad the Housing Executive have confirmed that it is coming.

“I have been advised that works will begin are planned for 2020/2021 and that tenants will be advised of further details once a start date has been agreed upon.”

Cllr Cooper said preparatory work on the scheme would being in the spring/summer.

He added:"Sinn Fein has been lobbying the Housing Executive for a number of years on this scheme as the existing windows in the Ballymagroarty estate are long past their best.

“I am pleased that the H.E now intend to begin surveying work on their properties during the spring/summer period with the intention that installation of new windows will take place in the autumn.

