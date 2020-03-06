Documentary ‘Naila and the Uprising’ screening

The Museum of Free Derry will host a free screening of Palestinian documentary film ‘Naila and the Uprising’, followed by a Q&A with its producer Rula Salameh, tonight (Friday, March 6th).



When a nation-wide uprising breaks out in Palestine, a young woman in Gaza must make a choice between love, family, and freedom.



Undaunted, she embraces all three, joining a clandestine network of women in a movement that tries to get the world to recognise the Palestinian right to self-determination for the first time.



Naila and the Uprising chronicles the journey of Naila Ayesh and a community of women at the frontline.



Tonight's screening will be hosted by the Derry Branch of the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign.



The film begins at 7pm and everyone is welcome.