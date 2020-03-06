Contact
Derry City and Strabane District Council has announced this year's North West Angling Fair will take palce on Saturday and Sunday, 4 and 5 April next, running from 11.am-5pm each day at Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane.
Klaus Fimor, a world-renowned figure in fly-casting, will take part in the fair for the first time.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Michaela Boyle, said that the event keeps going from strength to strength.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Deputy Mayor Councillor Cara Hunter, pictured with Dr. Vicky Kell, director of innovation, research and development, Invest NI, and council chief executive, John Kelpie
(L-R) Aaron Ennis, Head of North Business Centre, Danske Bank; Angela McGowan, Director, CBI Northern Ireland; Sarah Travers, host; and Redmond McFadden, President, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.