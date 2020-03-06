Derry City and Strabane District Council has announced this year's North West Angling Fair will take palce on Saturday and Sunday, 4 and 5 April next, running from 11.am-5pm each day at Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane.



Klaus Fimor, a world-renowned figure in fly-casting, will take part in the fair for the first time.



Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Michaela Boyle, said that the event keeps going from strength to strength.