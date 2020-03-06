Derry's Guildhall to host finals of BBC NI School Choir of the Year competitions

Contact
Thornhill College choir performing during the heats for this year’s BBC Northern Ireland School Choir of The Year senior competition
Derry's Guildhall will host the finals of this year's highly prestigious BBC Northern Ireland School Choir of the Year competitions.
Following on from the success of previous years, more than 50 choirs from across Northern Ireland will be singing to impress as they battle it out for a place in the finals.
Model Primary School on the Northland Road will be among 11 choirs competing in the first programme to be be aired at 2.00pm on BBC Radio Ulster this Sunday, March 8, with the best two going through to compete in the semi-finals.
The second programme, to be broadcast at the same time on Sunday week, March 15, will see Thornhill College, winners of last year's senior title, among 10 schools bidding to clinch a place in the semi-finals.
The finals of both competitions will take place in the Guildhall next month, on dates yet to be confirmed.
Derry tenor George Hutton is among the judges who also include Richard Yarr, senior classical music producer with BBC Northern Ireland; Ciaran Scullion, head of music with Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Lynsey Callaghan, conductor of the Dublin Youth Choir.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The Benyounes String Quartet will perform a luncthime recital in the Great Hall at Magee on Saturday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.