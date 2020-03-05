Contact

'Brazen' attempt to steal tools from works van

An attempt was made this week to steal tools from the back of a works van as the workers sat in the vehicle.

work van 3

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The incident, which occurred in the Bogside area of Derry, has been condemned by Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue.

She said “This was a brazen attempt to steal tools from the back of a works van whilst the workers were actually sitting in the vehicle

“The thief stole tools from the van but had to abandon them some distance away as he couldn’t carry them because they were so heavy. Thankfully, on this occasion the tools were recovered very quickly.

“It’s a very sad situation that workers are in the area to improve the lives of local residents and someone sees fit to target them in this way.

“I would urge anyone carrying out work locally to ensure their vehicles are always locked, especially when expensive equipment is involved.”

