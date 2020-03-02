Twins among Derry leap-year babies

Contact
The McCourt twin boys Aodhan (6 lbs. 2 oz.) and Caoimhan (5 lbs. 6 oz.) born on February 29 at 7.24 am and 7.25 am in Altnagelvin Hospital. Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
Five leap-year babies were born at Altnagelvin Hospital on Saturday.
The new arrivals included a set of twins, Aodhan and Caoimhan McCourt.
The odds of twins being born on February 29 are estimated at 50,000 to 1.
However, the local hospital was busy on the day that only comes around once every four years.
As well as Aodhan and Caoimhan, who were born at 7.24am and 7.25am respectively, there were four other babies born at Altnagelvin on Saturday.
Being leap-year babies, they will now only get the opportunity to (officially) celebrate their birthday once every four years.
