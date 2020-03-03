Host of events to take place during Enterprise Week in council area

Businesses across Derry have a busy week ahead as Enterprise Week 2020 gets underway with a packed programme of free events offering guidance and support to companies of all shapes and sizes.



Running from today until Friday, the event is led by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from Innovate UK, Department for the Economy, Invest NI, Women in Enterprise, Jobs and Benefits Office, Labour Relations, Julie Pollock HR, Ulster University, Catalyst Inc, NWRC, Startacus, Strabane Enterprise Agency, Enterprise NW, Foyle Business Network, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, and Young Enterprise.



The programme features a series of talks, workshops and drop in clinics geared towards answering a diversity of business questions, touching on a wide range of issues.



Looking ahead to what is the biggest highlight in the North West business calendar, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Michaela Boyle, said it would be a great opportunity for networking and information sharing.



“Enterprise Week has so much to offer anyone with an interest in business, whether it’s taking a new idea and exploring its potential or finding out how you can reenergise an existing enterprise.



“It’s a great opportunity to find out about the latest innovations and business tools available from some of the leading figures in local business. Council offers a wide range of support services from mentoring to practical workshops, and works with the local business community and other support agencies to source the best information and opportunities available.”



Among the highlights of Enterprise Week are a number of workshops focusing on the latest Digital developments including the Women in Enterprise Digital Workshop Series; Getting to Grips with Online Marketing; Video Promotion for Social Media, Get Your Business Online; Women in Enterprise Digital Masterclass Series.

