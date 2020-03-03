Women's Art Exhibition up and running

The Women’s Art Exhibition presented by Bluebell Arts, has opened in Derry and will run until the evening of Thursday, March 12.



The launch and award of a judge’s prize will take place at 7pm this Wednesday in the Gasyard on Lecky Road.



This event will follow on from the Strong Women Conference being held in The Gasyard from 5.30pm-7pm for International Women’s Week.



Refreshments and finger food will be available.