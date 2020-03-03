Women's Art Exhibition up and running

Contact
The Women’s Art Exhibition presented by Bluebell Arts, has opened in Derry and will run until the evening of Thursday, March 12.
The launch and award of a judge’s prize will take place at 7pm this Wednesday in the Gasyard on Lecky Road.
This event will follow on from the Strong Women Conference being held in The Gasyard from 5.30pm-7pm for International Women’s Week.
Refreshments and finger food will be available.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Kate with members of the Maghera Local Cancer Research Committee at a celebration morning held in her honour last week.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.