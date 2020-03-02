McGuinness family announce new route for Chieftain's Walk

The annual charity walk in memory of Martin McGuinness will have a new route this year.



Thousands have taken part in the Chieftain's Walk over the past two years and another large turnout is expected this year to raise funds for the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation established in his memory.



The North's former Deputy First Minister and prominent Sinn Fein member died after a short illness on March 21, 2017. He was aged 66.



Speaking at the launch of this year's event, his son, Fiachra, said: “We are delighted to confirm that the Chieftain’s Walk 2020 will take place on Sunday, March 29th at 1.30pm on a new route from Westland Street, to the Derry Walls and finishing at the Long Tower Centre.



“In keeping with previous years, the route reflects places that were special to our father and this year is no different with the inclusion of the Derry Walls, somewhere he would often walk and was delighted to see reopened.



It has been fantastic for us as a family to see so many people turning out to remember our father over the last two years and we hope they will do so again next month and help raise funds for the Foundation established in his name.



“Once again there will be a special memento of the day for everyone who registers, and we hope as many people as possible come along to enjoy the day and help us celebrate his life and legacy.”



Registration is £10.



To register for the walk go to: https://register.primoevents.com/ps/event/chieftainswalk2020



