Court News - Returned for trial charged with assault and false imprisonment

Contact
Derry courthouse at Bishop Street.
A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on charges of false imprisonment and assault on the same person.
Martin Gerald White, 35, of Clarendon Street in Derry, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local magistrates court last week.
He is charged with false imprisonment of a female on May 13 last year and also a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the same female on the same date.
It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
White was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on March 26 and remanded in custody.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Oisin Geraghty (Sage Ireland), Declan Bradley (Acorn IT Solutions), Barry Murphy (MD of Sage Ireland), Dominic McMullan (Acorn IT Solutions), Roger Gribbin (Acorn IT Solutions) Brendan Sweeney (Sage)
Katie-Jo from P5 at St. Mary's Draperstown had an extra special celebration as the latest Accelerated Reader Word Millionaire, and celebrated in style with local author Tim Bailie and her friends.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.