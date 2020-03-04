Court News - Returned for trial charged with assault and false imprisonment

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on charges of false imprisonment and assault on the same person.



Martin Gerald White, 35, of Clarendon Street in Derry, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local magistrates court last week.



He is charged with false imprisonment of a female on May 13 last year and also a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the same female on the same date.



It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.



White was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on March 26 and remanded in custody.