Get me to the hospital on time

A father-to-be almost didn't make it on time to see his new child being born at Altnagelvin Hospital last week.



The man was driving to the local hospital on Thursday when his car broke down.



Luckily for him, a police patrol was passing.



A PSNI spokesperson said the man was 'visibly upset'.



The spokesperson added: "Well the lads put on the blues and twos to battle the traffic and the adverse weather conditions successfully bringing this man to hospital just in time to witness the birth of his son."



The police officers have since received a photograph of the new baby boy and have passed on their congratulations to the couple.