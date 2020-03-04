Court News : Derry man admits assaulting his mother

A man who admitted assaulting his mother made up 'a fanciful load of nonsense' about why he did it, Derry Magistrates Court has been told.



Jason Michael Grint, 31, of Old City Court in Derry, admitted a charge of assaulting his mother on November 29.



The local court was told on Friday that Grint's mother told police he had grabbed her by the arm after he woke up and caused her pain and bruising.



Defence counsel, Sinead Rogan, said the offence had occurred when Grint was under the influence of alcohol.



'Ashamed'



The solicitor said that a pre-sentence report on the defendant showed that he was 'ashamed and remorseful'.



However, District Judge Barney McElholm said he did not believe that the remorse was genuine as not only did Grint try and minimise his involvement but he was seeking to defend them.



Ms Rogan said she thought it was just an attempt to give background to the incident in question.



However, Judge McElholm responded by saying that he would call it lying.



He went on to say he did not believe a single word of the excuses Grint had made to probation about having a nightmare and thinking someone was coming at him with a knife.



He said not only had Grint claimed that but he had even said his mother kicked him first.



Pack of lies



He said Grint had told a pack of lies, and asked: "Why do these people bother? Do they think I got where I am by being stupid?"



Grint was sentenced to five months, suspended for three years.



He was also fined a total of £750.



Judge McElholm said the fine was for wasting the court's time and said if the defendant had simply pleaded guilty he probably would have got a suspended sentence.



However, Judge McElholm said he was not going to 'tolerate people telling me a pack of lies'.