Court News : Derry judge issues late night music warning

Contact
Playing loud music late at night or even after young children have gone to bed constitutes harassment, Derry's Resident Magistrate has said.
Judge Barney McElholm ws speaking during the case of Shannon Watson, 23, of Deramore in the Strathfoyle area, who appeared at the local magistrates court charged with threats to damage property.
The court was told police were called to a disturbance at an address and the injured party informed them that she had been woken up at around 4am by loud music coming from her neighbour's house where Watson lived.
She told police her young daughter had also been woken up. The woman said she had knocked on the door and Watson's partner had answered but then Watson appeared and became abusive.
The court was told the injured party filmed Watson on her phone and a prosecuter said there had been 'a barrage of abuse' and Watson said she would 'burn your house out'.
Defence barrister, Stephen Chapman, said the threat had been made 'in the heat of the moment' and there was no intention of carrying it out.
He said his client would be going back to the address but planned to move. Watson was sentenced to four months in prison suspended for two years and had a restraining order imposed for two years.
Judge Barney McElholm warned her that the order prevented her from harassing the injured party and loud music counted as harrassment.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The family of the late Martin McGuinness, pictured from left, Mickey Anderson, Tiernan Hargan, Sean Hargan, Paul Kavanagh, Bernie McGuinness and Oisin Hargan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.