Court News : Derry judge issues late night music warning

Playing loud music late at night or even after young children have gone to bed constitutes harassment, Derry's Resident Magistrate has said.



Judge Barney McElholm ws speaking during the case of Shannon Watson, 23, of Deramore in the Strathfoyle area, who appeared at the local magistrates court charged with threats to damage property.



The court was told police were called to a disturbance at an address and the injured party informed them that she had been woken up at around 4am by loud music coming from her neighbour's house where Watson lived.



She told police her young daughter had also been woken up. The woman said she had knocked on the door and Watson's partner had answered but then Watson appeared and became abusive.



The court was told the injured party filmed Watson on her phone and a prosecuter said there had been 'a barrage of abuse' and Watson said she would 'burn your house out'.



Defence barrister, Stephen Chapman, said the threat had been made 'in the heat of the moment' and there was no intention of carrying it out.



He said his client would be going back to the address but planned to move. Watson was sentenced to four months in prison suspended for two years and had a restraining order imposed for two years.



Judge Barney McElholm warned her that the order prevented her from harassing the injured party and loud music counted as harrassment.