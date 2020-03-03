Court News : Derry's 'nest of dissidents'

Contact
District Judge Barney McElholm has defended the granting of anonymity to people charged with drug offences due to the fact 'we happen to have a nest of dissidents in this city.'
During an application for anonymity at Derry Magistrates Court, the judge hit out at those behind threats and shootings in the city.
He said there would be no need for anonymity if we did not have 'a bunch of criminals' shooting people.
He added: "How dare these people set themselves up as vigilantes they have no moral or any other sort of authority?
"Anyone who had to tramp through the bomb site in Omagh as I had to in August 1998 will see them for the scum that they are.
"They have no right whatsoever to set themselves up as any sort of authority."
The judge said that people including some politicians had queried the number of anonymity applications being granted in his court but he said if there were no dissidents shooting people there was no need for anonymity.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Kate with members of the Maghera Local Cancer Research Committee at a celebration morning held in her honour last week.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.