Court News : Kicked and punched his father as he lay on the ground

A Derry man who assaulted his sister and his father has been given a restraining order forbidding him from having contact with them.



Noel Killen, 30, of Abercorn Road, admitted the two assaults when he appeared at the city's magistrates court.



The court heard that police received a 999 call about a domestic incident on October 27 last year.



The court hear the injured party, Killen's father, told them the defendant had let himself into the house and pointed at everyone there and told them to sit.



A verbal altercation took place between Killen and his father and then the defendant grabbed his sister in a headlock.



The court was told his father intervened and Killen punched him and kicked him on the ground.



During police interview, Killen said he was annoyed with his sister and went to speak to her.



He admitted he did not have a good relationship with his mother or sister but said he could not remember the incident. The court heard, however, he did remember the incident with his father.



Defence counsel, Dean Mooney, said there had been no contact since. He described the pre-sentence report as 'helpful' and said Killen accepted he was intoxicated.



Killen was given a five month sentence suspended for three years and an enhanced combination order with 18 months probation as well as 40 hours community service.