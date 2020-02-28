Court News : Granted anonymity on drug supply charges

A man was remanded in custody and granted anonymity when he appeared at Derry Magistrates Court yesterday charged with a series of drug offences.



He is charged with possessing cannabis on Monday of this week, February 24. He was also charged with being concerned in the offer to supply cocaine and cannabis on dates between December 1 last year and Monday.



In total, the man faces eight charges of being concerned in the offer to supply class A, B and C drugs on those dates. A police officer connected the man to the charges and opposed bail due to fears of further offences.



She told the court the accused was on licence until June this year on drug related charges. She said police became aware of the defendant's involvement in drug activity and was arrested and bailed by police to appear later.



The officer said on February 2 police arrested another person and from his phone they believed the defendant was still involved in supplying drugs. She said he had not answered his police bail but had been due to appear at Derry Crown Court on Monday last and had turned up and was arrested.



The officer said initially the defendant denied association to a Facebook account which linked him to the supply of drugs but when he realised police could access his phone he made admissions.



He said he had offered to supply cocaine and Pregablin but had not gone through with the deals. He said he was a cannabis addict and when asked where he got his cannabis from said his mother gave him some.



Defence solicitor, Keith Kyle, said while the man had failed to answer his police bail he had not 'gone off the radar' and had been in touch with his solicitor and had turned up for court.



He said the man had a lengthy and relevant record.



The solicitor said it was a case of a group of friends sharing what drugs they had.



District Judge Barney McElholm said there were questions as to where the 'seed money' came from to feed drug supply and added there were all sorts of allegations involving 'all sorts of people'.



Street dealers

He said that in order to attack the supply of drugs police could not get at the people at the top but could go after the street dealers.



Refusing bail, Judge McElhom in this case the potential for re-offending was too great and remanded the man in custody until March 12.