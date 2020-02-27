Bloody Sunday cameraman passes away

Cyril Cave, the BBC cameraman who filmed Father Edward Daly waving a blood-stained handkerchief as a dying Jackie Duddy was carried along a street on Bloody Sunday, has died at the age of 91.



Mr Cave was born in Holywood in County Down and began his career as a newspaper photographer with the Lurgan Mail before moving to the Belfast Telegraph.



He started work as a news cameraman with BBC Northern Ireland in the 1960s.



He died in Castlewellan in County Down on Tuesday.