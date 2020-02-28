Court News : Panicked when stopped by police

A man who panicked after he was stopped by police tried to run away, Derry Magistrates Court heard on Monday.



Christopher Long, 35, of Briary Lane in Derry, appeared charged with a series of driving offences that occurred on September 29 last.



The court heard a police patrol on the Ringfort Road had their attention drawn to a vehicle driven by Long.



When they approached there was a strong smell of cannabis and a search uncovered a small amount and a set of scales.



When he was informed he was to be arrested Long ran off and was detained a short distance away.



It was found that the car had no MOT and the ownership details were not up to date.



Defence solicitor, Paddy MacDermott, said that despite everything the vehicle was insured.



He said his client had simply panicked and ran away.



The solicitor said Long had a record but nothing for cannabis.



Long was fined a total of £500.