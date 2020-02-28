Court News : Panicked when stopped by police

Contact
A man who panicked after he was stopped by police tried to run away, Derry Magistrates Court heard on Monday.
Christopher Long, 35, of Briary Lane in Derry, appeared charged with a series of driving offences that occurred on September 29 last.
The court heard a police patrol on the Ringfort Road had their attention drawn to a vehicle driven by Long.
When they approached there was a strong smell of cannabis and a search uncovered a small amount and a set of scales.
When he was informed he was to be arrested Long ran off and was detained a short distance away.
It was found that the car had no MOT and the ownership details were not up to date.
Defence solicitor, Paddy MacDermott, said that despite everything the vehicle was insured.
He said his client had simply panicked and ran away.
The solicitor said Long had a record but nothing for cannabis.
Long was fined a total of £500.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
PSNI Community Planning Sargent Darrell McIvor pictured with Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership member Councillor Sandra Hunter and Pauline Nelmes from CanTrack Global
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.