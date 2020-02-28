Blind golf champ coming to Derry

Contact
A blind golf champion will speak about his experiences at a special event in Derry next week.
Drew Cochrane has not let his blindness get in the way of living life to the full.
He has enjoyed great success in his golfing career.
Drew, who is from County Antrim, has now written a book about his experencies.
He will speak about his life at an event in Derry's Central Library on Tuesday, March 3.
The event will start at 2.30pm and everyone is welcome.
