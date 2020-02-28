Two new statues for Creggan church

Contact
The parish of St Mary's in Creggan is acquring two statues of St John Paul II and St Faustina which will complete the Divine Mercy Chapel.
If you wish to donate to the cost of these two statues place your donation in an envelope marked Divine Mercy Statues and leave it with either Fr Gormley, Fr Daniel or in the parish office.
