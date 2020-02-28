New windows for Creggan homes

Contact
File Photo
The Housing Executive (NIHE) has confirmed the roll out of its replacement window scheme for the Creggan area of Derry will take place later this year.
Areas included in the schemet scheme are Aranmore Avenue, Balbane Pass, Benevenagh Gardens, Circular Road, Creggan Heights, Cromore Gardens, High Park, Iniscarn Road, Inveroe Gardens, Linsfort Drive, Ramore Garden and Rinmore Drive.
The Housing Executive said it is not in a position to provide exact dates for each as they are dependent on available finance.
The news has been welcomed by SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan.
He said: “This will be welcome news for many Creggan NIHE tenants, many of whom contacted my office with concerns about the poor conditions of existing windows.
“The need for such a scheme has been glaringly apparent with many windows in these homes losing a great deal of heat and experiencing rot. This essential replacement scheme is a long time coming but I’m glad the Housing Executive have confirmed that it is coming.
“I have been advised that works will begin as early as Spring 2020 and that homes included in this initial roll-out will have already received consultation correspondence.”
