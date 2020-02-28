Game on for Lisneal's technology ideas

Pupils at a Derry school are coming up with ideas for apps and games which could help tackle social issues.

The students at Lisneal College are taking part in the Social Technology Project.





The project aims to help young people explore solutions to social issues through technology.



Ideas put forward by the young people will then be transformed into apps or games which can be used by their peers.



The Social Technology project is part of the overall Atlantic Social Lab project, which will allow young people to explore and find new solutions to whatever societal challenges they are passionate about.



By embracing current technology, the young people will learn and develop a wide range of skills as well as developing their own app or game which will have a key focus on the creating positive social solutions.



The project is being managed by Enterprise North West, whose spokesman Brian O’Neill said: “This social innovation project will provide a fresh and engaging investigation into a wide range of social issues affecting young people.



“The group will be set the task of using creative thinking and programming skills to address and come up with innovative solutions embracing tech to address social issues affecting their local communities.



“This will aim to solve a local problem that affects the local community and young people.



“The young people will develop their skills in leadership and critical analysis and support in implementing a solution that they develop through Social Tech Project.”



Karen McAvoy, a teacher at Lisneal College, said they were delighted to be taking part in the project.



“This project is an excellent opportunity for our pupils to work together and develop their teamwork skills through an area of great interest to them. They are very excited about it,” she said.



The project is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund through the Interreg Atlantic Area Programme.



The Atlantic Social Lab programme aims to develop and promote ideas to key growing social issues within the local community.