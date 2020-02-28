New trees planted to spruce up Derry housing developments

Contact
Pictured planting trees at Balliniska are local resident Jim Condren and his two grandchildren along with Fiona Miles, Housing Officer and Rachel Dunn, Tenancy Support from Clanmil Housing.
Trees have been planted in Derry as part of a new environmental project.
Clanmil Housing Group is partnering with the Trees on the Land charity to plant 1,400 trees in neighbourhoods across Northern Ireland.
Twenty trees have been planted at Clanmil's two housing developments in Derry, at Somme Park and Balliniski, Linzi Webb, Clanmil Good Relations Officer is co-ordinating the tree planting.
She said: “We are delighted with how people have really connected with this project.
“One of our tenants has got involved because he wants to plant a tree for each of his grandchildren.
“Another volunteer is taking part because he wants to plant a tree in memory of his late grandmother who used to live at one of the housing developments where the planting is taking place.
“Others simply want to help leave a lasting legacy for future generations,” added Ms Webb
