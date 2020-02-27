New Waterside councillor

The SDLP has selected Sean Mooney to fill the vacancy on Derry City and Strabane District Council following Sinead McLaughlin’s move to the Northern Ireland Assembly.



He will represent the Waterside area on the council.



Cllr Mooney said: “I’m looking forward to delivering on the needs of local people with our MP Colum Eastwood, our MLAs Sinead MlcLaughlin and Mark H Durkan and my council colleagues.



“People in Derry deserve delivery. It’s time that politics and politicians worked for them. I’ll be working hard with our entire team to deliver more for the people we represent.”