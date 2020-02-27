Court News : Waterside man charged with GBH

Contact
A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on another man.
Richard Bowers, 30, of Heron Way, was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on the man on February 23.
He was further charged with making a threat to kill towards the same person and a further charge of assaulting a female again on the same date.
A police officer connected the man to the charges.
He told the court that Bowers had been overnight charged because there was no address available but there was one available now so bail was not opposed.
The court was told that it was a domestic violence case.
Bowers was released on his own bail of £750 on condition he has no contact with any of the alleged injured parties.
He will appear again next month.
