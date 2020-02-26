Buzz in the air as council implements plan to make bees a 'priority species'

Derry City and Strabane District Council has implemented a plan that would make bees a 'priority species' and see the region become a conservation area for the native black bee.



Welcoming the move, Sinn Fein Councillor Sandra Duffy, who put forward the proposal to council, said the introduction of a pollinator plan, the council would now look at the planting of wild meadows in parks and along roundabouts and grass verges throughout the district.



She added: “We will look at the grass cutting regime to ensure that we are not harming pollinators in how we carry out this essential work.



"We will now endeavour to make the North West a conservation area for the native black bee.



"Over recent years we have come to see how important bees are to the health and well-being of society and with other challenges such as climate change we need to be doing everything in our power to ensure that the native black bee is protected.



"I congratulate the work of the Derry and District Bee Keepers who have been doing sterling work in promoting this issue and raising awareness throughout the area. ”



Councillor Duffy concluded: “I will continue to work with them to ensure their ambitions for the apiary at Brooke Park becomes a reality.”