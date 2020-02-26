Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Court News : 'Embarrassed' by community work

A man who had been sentenced to 175 hours of community service after admitting being disorderly in Altnagelvin Hospital has been jailed at Derry Magistrates Court after failing to comply with the order.

Derry courthouse

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A man who had been sentenced to 175 hours of community service after admitting being disorderly in Altnagelvin Hospital has been jailed at Derry Magistrates Court after failing to comply with the order.

Joseph Anthony McLaughlin, 42, of Glenbank Road in Derry was sentenced in July last year.

District Judge Barney McElholm said he had made obscene gestures at staff in the A&E department and had been shouting and swearing at them as well.

The judge said it appeared that McLaughlin had decided to complete his community service at his own leisure.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that his client had completed 34 hours of his community service but had been 'embarrassed' by what he had ben asked to do.

He said that he had then worked voluntarily for a local community group.

Judge McElholm said that he did not accept this version and McLaughlin had simply failed to complete the order.

He revoked the community service order and imposed a sentence of three months in prison.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

Run to light up Derry city centre

Pictured at the launch of NWRC 5K Glow Run/Walk (March 19) are Constable Kane and Sgt Michael Swanson, with NWRC staff Danny Lyttle, Nicholas Mullan and Eimear McDevitt.

Derry News

Run to light up Derry city centre

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie