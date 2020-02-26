Court News : 'Embarrassed' by community work

A man who had been sentenced to 175 hours of community service after admitting being disorderly in Altnagelvin Hospital has been jailed at Derry Magistrates Court after failing to comply with the order.



Joseph Anthony McLaughlin, 42, of Glenbank Road in Derry was sentenced in July last year.



District Judge Barney McElholm said he had made obscene gestures at staff in the A&E department and had been shouting and swearing at them as well.



The judge said it appeared that McLaughlin had decided to complete his community service at his own leisure.



Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that his client had completed 34 hours of his community service but had been 'embarrassed' by what he had ben asked to do.



He said that he had then worked voluntarily for a local community group.



Judge McElholm said that he did not accept this version and McLaughlin had simply failed to complete the order.



He revoked the community service order and imposed a sentence of three months in prison.